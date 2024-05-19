Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Acquires A$34,300.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.43 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,300.00 ($22,715.23).

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.98.

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

