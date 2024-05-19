Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Buys A$34,350.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.44 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,350.00 ($22,748.34).
Viva Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.98.
Viva Energy Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
