Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Buys A$34,350.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.44 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,350.00 ($22,748.34).

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.98.

Get Viva Energy Group alerts:

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.