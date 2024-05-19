Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $458.51 million, a P/E ratio of -168.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

