Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €108.00 ($116.13) and last traded at €105.50 ($113.44). 180,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.75 ($110.48).

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is €106.30 and its 200 day moving average is €107.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

