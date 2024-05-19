Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $64.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.