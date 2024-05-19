Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $75.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Walmart by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,602,000 after purchasing an additional 518,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

