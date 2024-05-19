Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.3 billion-$168.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

WMT opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.59.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.