Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.3 billion-$168.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370- EPS.
Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %
WMT opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
