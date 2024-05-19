Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.5-4.5% yr/yr to $167.29-168.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.62 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.