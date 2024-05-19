Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.12 and last traded at $103.30. 2,285,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,096,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $459,245,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.