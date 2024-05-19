Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

WASH stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $473.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 139.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

