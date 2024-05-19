Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.33.

NYSE WCN opened at $167.59 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $735,976. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

