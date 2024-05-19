Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

