WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.68%.

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

