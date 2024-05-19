WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

