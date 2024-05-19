Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,264,560.00 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 16,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.64, for a total transaction of C$1,264,560.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

WPM opened at C$77.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$78.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

