Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Whitbread Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,145 ($39.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,166.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,347.20. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The stock has a market cap of £5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,965.63, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72.
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,062.50%.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
