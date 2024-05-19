WiSA Technologies (WISA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

WiSA Technologies stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $306.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

