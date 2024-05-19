WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.93

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 48089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $654.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,647.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 279,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

