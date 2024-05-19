Wise (LON:WISE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WISE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($14.10) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 896.20 ($11.26).

WISE opened at GBX 793 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The stock has a market cap of £8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,776.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 513.20 ($6.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 868.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 836.99.

In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 308 shares of Wise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,137.25). 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

