XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Down 10.6%

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 1,326,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,133,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

XLMedia Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £29.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,137.50 and a beta of 2.02.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

