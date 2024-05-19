XPeng (XPEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. XPeng has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPeng Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

