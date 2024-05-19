XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of XPO worth $128,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of XPO by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO opened at $110.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

