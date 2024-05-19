Zacks Research Weighs in on Cactus, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Cactus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109 over the last 90 days. 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

