ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Lifted to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $17.02 on Thursday. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $464.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.17.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

