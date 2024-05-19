Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) & Ryder System (NYSE:R) Financial Contrast

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) and Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ryder System and Zoomcar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 0 5 2 0 2.29 Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryder System currently has a consensus target price of $126.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Given Ryder System’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ryder System is more favorable than Zoomcar.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Ryder System has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoomcar has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ryder System and Zoomcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 2.95% 18.38% 3.62% Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ryder System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryder System and Zoomcar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $11.78 billion 0.47 $406.00 million $7.68 16.37 Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomcar.

Summary

Ryder System beats Zoomcar on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

