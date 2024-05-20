10,915 Shares in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Separately, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

