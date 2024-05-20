2,006 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $151.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

