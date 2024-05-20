2,121 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

