3,825 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $62.51.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

