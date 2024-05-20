427 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $393.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.83 and a 200-day moving average of $471.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.45.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

