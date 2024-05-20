7,422 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,107 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 727,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 700,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 472,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

