84,700 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 110,285 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,108,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.75 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

