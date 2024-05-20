9,304 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,116 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

