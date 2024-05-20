Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $144.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $140.39 and last traded at $140.39, with a volume of 5215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

