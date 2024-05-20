ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $25,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $13.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

