Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.2% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,246.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,694,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,489,740.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 382,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

