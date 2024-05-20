Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12).

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ACXP opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.79. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $8.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

