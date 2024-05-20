Agora (API) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Agora to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agora Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of API stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $269.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.59.

About Agora

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

