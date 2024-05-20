Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.