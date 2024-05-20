Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

AKRO opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 29.27. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.29.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,627. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

