Alarum Technologies (ALAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALAR opened at $25.37 on Monday. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $163.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.