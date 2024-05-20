Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

AIN stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Albany International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

