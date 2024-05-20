Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Allegion by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Allegion Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $124.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.33. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.