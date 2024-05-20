Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Trimmed by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,592 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

