Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

AEE stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

