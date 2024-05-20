American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AHR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $16,205,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

