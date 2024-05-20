American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 311,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in American Water Works by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $133.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

