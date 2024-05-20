AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $293.21.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.