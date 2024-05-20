AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $398.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.91. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

