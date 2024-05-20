AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $36.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

